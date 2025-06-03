CDS Chauhan uses cricket analogy to highlight India's resolve after 'Operation Sindoor'

Pune, June 3 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday drew a striking analogy between cricket and military operations to explain the Indian Armed Forces' mindset regarding losses and setbacks in conflict.

Speaking at Savitribai Phule Pune University, he said, “Suppose you go in a cricket test match, and you win by any means, then there's no question of how many wickets, how many balls and how many players.”

Amid the debate over the losses India suffered during Operation Sindoor, Gen. Chauhan asserted that the outcome of an operation matters far more than the losses incurred. “Losses are not important. What matters is the outcome of the operation,” he said, highlighting the professional ethos of the military.

Operation Sindoor, launched as a swift and precise response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, targeted terror camps across the border and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation bears testimony to an evolution in India’s strategy to counter terrorism, building on the momentum from the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

The strategic intent behind the operation, according to the CDS, was: “The aim is clear — state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail.” In a direct rebuke of Islamabad, he stressed that Pakistan’s proxy war and its strategy to “bleed India by a thousand cuts” will no longer be tolerated.

He elaborated on the military’s new approach, saying, “We’ve drawn a new line in military operations. We’ve connected terrorism to critical resources — like water — and shown that the strategy to bleed India by a thousand cuts will no longer go unanswered.”

“As professionals, we understand and rectify our mistakes — we do not sit back with setbacks,” he said.

Gen. Chauhan also reflected on the broader evolution of warfare, highlighting the intertwined nature of violence, politics, and communication. He acknowledged the inherent risks involved in deploying new technologies and capabilities, many of which had never before been tested in combat.

General Chauhan reaffirmed India’s preparedness to face any hybrid or conventional threat with resilience and determination. “Every operation is a learning curve,” he said. “But the essence of a professional force is in its ability to adapt, respond, and strike back harder,” he added.

