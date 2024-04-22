CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on France visit

New Delhi, April 22 Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan has left on an official visit to France, where he will meet both senior civil and military leaders as well as representatives of leading defence industries, a Defence Ministry statement said on Sunday.

The Defence Ministry said that the CDS' visit is aimed to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations, which have gained considerable momentum in the last few years.

During his visit, General Chauhan is scheduled to interact with the senior civil and military leaders, including his counterpart, General Thierry Burkhard, as well as the Director of the IHEDN (National Institute for Higher Defence Studies), and Director General, Armaments.

He will also visit the French Space Command and the Land Forces Command. He will address student officers of the army and Joint Staff Course at the Ecole Militaire (School of Military).

The CDS is scheduled to visit and interact with officials of reputed defence industries in France, including Safran Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation.

He will also visit the Neuve-Chappelle Memorial and the Indian Memorial at Villers-Guislain and lay a wreath in honour of the brave Indian soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the First World War.

