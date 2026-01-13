CDS General Anil Chauhan commends NCC cadets, inspires them to build Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantonment on Tuesday and exhorted cadets to take up a career in the Armed Forces and help build a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing NCC cadets and officers, the CDS emphasised the importance of vision and will for the youth as they “are the future leaders of Viksit Bharat”.

“If you take the right path, you reach the right destination; it’s important to choose the right path today,” he said.

Sharing his own career journey, the CDS encouraged cadets to take up a career in the Armed Forces and to help build a Samridhh, Sashakt, Surakshit Bharat by 2047.

He expressed pride in attending the RD Camp for the fourth consecutive time. He lauded the high standards and enthusiasm of the cadets, noting a renewed sense of energy and patriotism each year.

Emphasising the significance of January, he described it as an important month marked by key events like National Youth Day on January 12 celebrating Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Veteran’s Day on January 14, Army Day on January 15, Parakram Diwas on January 23 celebrating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s jayanti, Republic Day on January 26 marking the adoption of the Constitution, and Martyr’s Day on January 30.

He said these occasions celebrate India’s independence, republican values and the true spirit of nationalism.

The CDS appreciated the display of 'Guard of Honour' by the Army, Navy, and Air Wing cadets and the melodious band display by the cadets of Sainik School Ghorakhal, Uttarakhand.

Impressed by the vigour and josh of young cadets, he congratulated them for a vibrant and diverse cultural show and for their efforts to spread social awareness through 'Flag Area'.

He lauded the cadets who indulged in Aero and Naval models briefing, Drone display and highlighted how it showcases their discipline and technological prowess.

General Chauhan asked the cadets to act now and not to wait for tomorrow to work towards their goals, and to keep a positive and optimistic attitude in life.

