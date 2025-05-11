Ceasefire is just a means to expose Pakistan before the world: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, May 11 BJP leader and member Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey, on Sunday said the ceasefire was a means to expose Pakistan before the world, which will continue with terrorism and in that case, the fight will be fierce and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be taken.

He said he has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that this will be the last battle.

In a morning post on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated), he said, “If the newspapers are to be believed 1. Pakistan sponsored terrorism in India will be considered a war 2. What I know about Pakistan is that terrorism will continue 3. I have faith in Modi Ji that this will be the last battle, the whole of Kashmir till Muzaffarabad will be ours Ceasefire is just a means to expose Pakistan before the world then there will be no talk, there will be war the fight will be fierce.”

His post comes after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and continued sending drones and missiles in several places on the western border on Saturday night.

Following the violations, Dubey in a cryptic post wrote in Hindi, “There is no difference between a dog's tail and Pakistan”.

Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on stopping military actions, Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, parts of Gujarat, and Barmer in Rajasthan. Blackouts had to be reimposed in several border areas.

India said Pakistan violated the ceasefire, adding that the armed forces were giving an "adequate and appropriate response".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a late-night press briefing on Saturday, stressed that India has taken "very, very serious notice of these violations."

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given strict instructions to deal strongly with any repetition of border violations along the International Border and the LoC,” he said.

Later, Pakistan said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the ceasefire agreement reached. Its PM, Shehbaz Sharif, said, "Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability."

