Ceasefire with Pakistan announced without consulting armed forces: Himachal CM

Shimla, May 30 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the ceasefire with Pakistan was announced without consulting the armed forces.

Paying tributes to the brave soldiers at Jai Hind Sabha here, Sukhu said, "Today is a day to salute the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country."

Sharing his experience, the Chief Minister mentioned his visit to Sharchi village in the Tirthan Valley where he stayed at the home of former soldier Subedar Major Anoop Ram.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that Subedar Major Anoop Ram discussed with him about the 1971 India-Pakistan war and he recalled how the address of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi instilled patriotic zeal and boosted the morale of the Indian Army.

The outcome of that war was historic and India split Pakistan into two, and Shimla later became the witness to the landmark Simla Agreement, the Chief Minister added.

He said that the valour of the soldiers of Himachal Pradesh was unmatched.

"Our soldiers never hesitated to sacrifice their lives for the nation. Himachali soldiers have the honour of being decorated with four Param Vir Chakras, which is a testament to the state's legacy of courage and sacrifice," he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the first to offer unconditional support to the Union government in the fight against terrorism.

"The people and government of Himachal Pradesh have always stood with the Indian Armed Forces," he said.

"Our brave soldiers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists. However, the Union government declared a ceasefire without taking the three armed forces into confidence. Shockingly, the announcement came through social media from a third country. This is in a stark contrast to the decisive leadership of the former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, who never compromised with the national security."

The Chief Minister also added that the leaders of the Congress have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

"Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of India," he said.

