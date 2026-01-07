CEC Gyanesh Kumar holds diplomatic engagements with Norwegian, German Ambassadors

New Delhi, Jan 7 Chief Election Commissioner of India and Chairperson of International IDEA, Gyanesh Kumar, engaged in back-to-back diplomatic meetings on Wednesday at Nirvachan Sadan, underscoring India's growing role in global democratic discourse and electoral cooperation. In the morning session, Kumar met May-Elin Stener, the Ambassador of Norway to India.

The discussions likely focused on strengthening bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest, including sustainable development and electoral best practices, given Norway's strong emphasis on global sustainability goals and India's leadership in managing the world's largest democracy.

Later in the day, Kumar held talks with Philipp Ackermann, the Ambassador of Germany to India. The meeting highlighted potential collaboration on election management, technological innovations in voting processes, and knowledge-sharing between the Election Commission of India and international partners.

These engagements come at a significant time for Kumar, who recently assumed the Chairmanship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for 2026.

India's chairship aims to promote themes like "Democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world," drawing on the country's vast experience in conducting massive, inclusive elections.

The meetings reflect the Election Commission of India's active outreach to global stakeholders, especially as India prepares to host the inaugural India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM-2026) later this month in New Delhi.

Expected to attract delegates from nearly 100 election management bodies worldwide, the conference will further position India as a key player in advancing democratic resilience and electoral integrity.

Such diplomatic interactions also align with broader Indo-Norwegian and Indo-German partnerships, encompassing trade, renewable energy, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges.

Norway and Germany have long admired India's electoral scale and innovations, including electronic voting machines and voter accessibility measures.

These discussions could pave the way for enhanced cooperation in addressing emerging challenges like disinformation, voter trust, and sustainable democratic practices, say experts.

