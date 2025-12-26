CEC Gyanesh Kumar meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Dec 26 Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Vice President's Enclave on Friday and shared experiences related to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chairship of International IDEA.

Earlier in the month, CEC Kumar was in Sweden to assume the Chairship of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

He also met the Committee on the Constitution at the Swedish Parliament and held discussions on various aspects of democracy.

Earlier, the CEC also unveiled the plaque at International IDEA Headquarters in Sweden and met Dr Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary-General of International IDEA.

The CEC took over the Chairship of IIDEA in the meeting of the Council of Member States of International IDEA to be held in Stockholm, Sweden.

As Chair, he will be presiding over all council meetings in 2026.

International IDEA, established in 1995, is an intergovernmental organisation committed to strengthening democratic institutions and processes across the world. With a current membership of 35 countries and the United States and Japan as Observers, the organisation promotes inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies.

"The Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India as one of the world’s most credible and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs)," the ECI said.

India, a founding member of IIDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation’s governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives.

"As Chair, the CEC will leverage the country’s unmatched experience of conducting the world’s largest elections to shape IIDEA's global agenda. The collaboration will strengthen knowledge-sharing, reinforce professional networks among EMBs, and support evidence-based global electoral reforms," the ECI said.

Being the world's largest electorate of nearly a billion electors and with well-laid-down and documented transparent electoral processes, India will endeavour to share its best practices with the EMBs across the world during the year.

