CEC Gyanesh Kumar to visit Odisha on Dec 27

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, will be visiting Odisha on a three-day official tour from December 27 to 29, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The CEC is scheduled to visit Puri and offer prayers at the sacred Shree Jagannath Temple on December 27.

Following the visit to the 12th-century shrine, he will proceed to the famous Konark Sun Temple the same day.

The CEC’s itinerary also includes a visit to Heritage Village Raghurajpur, famous for the Pattachitra paintings, on December 28.

He is also scheduled to visit the Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves, and the Mukteswar Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

On December 29, the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over a meeting with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the auditorium of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, and address the gathering.

The CEC is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar later on Monday night. As per official sources, he will reportedly hold crucial discussions with the BLOs regarding the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is likely to be carried out in the state very soon.

The CEC is also likely to deliberate on the recent by-election in Nuapada.

The second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls is in 12 states and Union Territories across the country.

The states and union territories are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Election Commission of India is undertaking an extensive house-to-house verification exercise aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls under the SIR process.

The initiative is aimed at creating a clean and reliable voter database by eliminating duplicate entries and removing the names of those who are not entitled to vote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor