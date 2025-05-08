CEC holds consultative meeting with BJP delegation led by party chief Nadda

New Delhi, May 8 In a move to foster greater collaboration and transparency in the electoral process, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, held a meeting with a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday at the Nirvachan Sadan in the national Capital.

The BJP's high-level delegation to the poll panel was led by the party's National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The meeting is part of an ongoing series of consultations that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting with the Presidents of various national and state political parties.

These structured interactions are designed to facilitate a constructive dialogue between the poll panel and political stakeholders, allowing parties to voice their suggestions, raise concerns, and discuss issues related to the electoral process.

According to the ECI, these engagements address a long-standing need for a more participatory approach in election management and policy formulation.

They also reflect the Commission’s commitment to ensuring the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections by taking into account inputs from all stakeholders.

The Commission stated that this initiative is a part of its broader vision to continuously strengthen democratic processes within the framework of existing laws and electoral norms.

So far, the Election Commission has conducted 4,719 meetings involving political parties across the country.

This includes 40 meetings organised by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Election Officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), engaging more than 28,000 representatives from different political parties in the nation.

Earlier on May 6, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati met CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Former Chief Minister Mayawati is believed to have discussed electoral roll revision and booth-level agents in Uttar Pradesh with the Election Commissioners.

The meeting held significance as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March 2027 to elect all 403 members.

