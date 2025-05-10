CEC meets CPI(M) delegation as part of ongoing structured dialogue with political parties

New Delhi, May 10 Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, met a delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by its General Secretary, M.A. Baby, at Nirvachan Sadan on Saturday.

The meeting is part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing initiative to engage in structured dialogues with Presidents and senior representatives of various national and state-level political parties.

These interactions are aimed at fostering a collaborative environment where parties can directly communicate their suggestions, concerns, and feedback to the Commission.

This consultative process is in line with the Commission's broader vision of enhancing the integrity and transparency of the electoral process by incorporating inputs from all key stakeholders, while remaining firmly rooted in the existing legal and constitutional framework.

The CPI(M) interaction follows earlier meetings with other major political parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Party President Mayawati on May 6 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its president J.P. Nadda on May 8.

Mayawati is said to have discussed issues of electoral rolls and training of booth-level agents during the interaction with the Election Commission of India. This was crucial as Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March 2027.

In addition to these high-level engagements, the Commission has conducted a total of 4,719 all-party meetings at various levels across the country.

These include 40 meetings convened by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Electoral Officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), cumulatively involving over 28,000 representatives from different political parties.

The ECI's outreach underlines its commitment to inclusive electoral governance and to continuously evolving the electoral ecosystem through dialogue, transparency, and cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor