Celebrate Diwali in environment-friendly manner: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Nov 12 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday felicitated the Punjabis on the festival of lights, Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Diwas.

In a message, the Chief Minister appealed the people to celebrate the festivals in a green and environment-friendly manner.

He said since centuries Diwali, a festival of love and prosperity, has been celebrated with utmost devotion and full religious zeal.

Mann said the sparkling lights of Diwali “not only illuminate every household but it is also a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair.”

The Chief Minister hoped, “May this Diwali once again bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people, besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood amongst them.”

He said the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas, which marks the release of 52 Hindu princes from the Gwalior fort by sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib on Diwali is also celebrated as the sacred day.

Mann hoped the people of state would make concerted efforts for making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

