'Celebrating bloodshed', social media fumes after man seen carrying cake to Pak High Commission

New Delhi, April 24 A video has emerged showing a man carrying a cake into the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday, just two days after the brutal terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and a day following India's strong diplomatic retaliation against Islamabad.

The visuals have gone viral and triggered widespread outrage across social media platforms.

On April 22, terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), carried out a massacre in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The attack led to the deaths of 25 tourists and a local, sending shockwaves across the country and prompting massive protests outside the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital amid heightened security and chants of 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Amid a tense situation and India's anger against Islamabad over its cross-border terrorism, this video surfaced showing a man dressed in a blue Pathani suit walking towards the Pakistan High Commission carrying a white-colour cake box.

Reporters present near the gate of the High Commission attempted to question the man as he walked past, avoiding the questions.

"Why are you carrying the cake? What is this cake for?" one journalist asked, while another followed up with, "Can you please tell us the occasion? It can be a birthday cake. It can be for a function; what is the occasion?"

The man refused to respond and continued walking towards the High Commission gate, remaining silent throughout.

The incident occurred during peak tensions between the two countries, with India having taken a series of strict diplomatic and strategic measures in retaliation for the terror attack.

The footage has ignited strong criticism online, where many users condemned the perceived insensitivity and accused the Pakistan High Commission of callousness in the wake of one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil.

Social media users slammed the gesture as "tone-deaf" and "inflammatory" at a time when the nation is collectively mourning.

"He is celebrating the death of Hindus in India. Shameful. So many Hindus were killed by Pakistani terrorists inside India. And cake is being ordered inside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi," wrote one user.

"India mourns Pahalgam attack, yet Pakistan High Commission orders cake -- what exactly are they celebrating now?" asked another.

"Celebrating bloodshed? This is beyond shame -- it's a chilling taunt. Will the world stay silent?" commented another user, describing Pakistan as a "global terrorist".

"Pakistan High Commission orders CAKE to celebrate. This is the most disgusting country on the planet," read another furious comment on social media.

The incident comes as the Indian government has taken multiple steps in response to the April 22 attack, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, and the expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from New Delhi.

These moves mark one of the sharpest diplomatic escalations between the two nations in recent years.

While there has been no official statement from the Pakistan High Commission regarding the video, the timing and symbolism of the cake delivery have added fuel to the already volatile diplomatic and public sentiment in India.

