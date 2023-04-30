Celebrating Yuva Sangam-II: Youth from Telangana reaches IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 : Celebrating the Yuva Sangam-II, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) welcomed the youth of Telangana to Uttarakhand.

The extraordinary event began on April 29 and will continue till May 5, 2023.

Yuva Sangam is an initiative of the Government of India which focuses on conducting exposure tours of the youths comprising mainly students studying in Higher Educational institutions (HEIs) & some off-campus youths from one state to other states and vice versa.

The students from Telangana will visit various places in Uttarakhand, such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Nainital.

They will be acquainted with various facets of the state's culture, tourism and development.

It provides an immersive experience of numerous facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements, and a youth connection in the host state.

During their visits, the youth will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas - Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), Prodyogik. (Technology).

A delegation of 45 students from NIT Warangal, Osma University, ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, Vidya Jyoti Institute of Technology, University of Hyderabad and other prominent HEIs of Telangana, reached IIT Roorkee, as part of the government's ambitious cultural and educational endeavour the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat YuvaSangam' programme, Phase II.

On April 29, the delegation visited 2 industries around Roorkee: Ad Cement and Everest Industries Limited.

During their visit they interacted with the industry people, to understand the ways in which these two industries function and the machinery that is used in the work of the industry.

They also understood the safety and security protocols involved in the operation of the machinery in the two industries.

The event at IIT Roorkee started with the welcoming of dignitaries.

Among them were NIT W Faculty Advisor Dr Srinivas Basavoju, Prof M V Sunil Krishna, Associate Dean of Student's Welfare (Student's Activities), IIT Roorkee, Prof Mukesh Kumar Barua, Dean of Students' Welfare, IIT Roorkee, Prof K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, among others.

This event saw incoming guests' participation and Anushruti School for the Deaf. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the participants, and a media Q&A was conducted to bridge the gap between cultural nuances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned 'One India, Best India'; to make it come true, this special campaign is being run by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The second phase started after the stupendous success of the first phase.

On the occasion, the Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof K K Pant, said, "The programme brings together young people from different parts of the country and provides them with opportunities to engage in activities such as workshops, panel discussions, and networking events. It aims to provide young people with a platform for interacting with experts from various fields and learning about career opportunities, skill development, and entrepreneurship."

Dean of Students' Welfare, IIT Roorkee Prof Mukesh Kumar Barua, highlighted, "Yuva Sangam aims to develop skills and capabilities in leadership, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving. As part of the programme, the youth are encouraged to cultivate a culture of innovation and expose them who embody talent, global knowledge, and creativity to cultural values that reflect the country's humane philosophy."

