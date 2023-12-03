Celebrations break out at Revanth Reddy’s house as Cong leads in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Celebrations broke out in the Congress camp in Telangana on Sunday as counting trends showed that the party was heading for a victory in India’s youngest state.

Big celebrations were seen at the residence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy’s residence and party headquarters in Gandhi Bhavan.

The Congress supporters were dancing amid drumbeats outside the residence of Revanth Reddy, a front-runner for the post of chief minister.

Waving Congress flags, the party workers were raising slogans hailing the TPCC chief.

As the counting trends showed that Congress will get a clear majority in the 119-member Assembly, a large number of supporters of Revanth Reddy gathered outside his house.

Police also stepped up security at the TPCC president’s house. Revanth Reddy along with a few close aides was monitoring the counting trends from his residence. He is likely to leave for Gandhi Bhavan or to the hotel where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other AICC observers were camping.

