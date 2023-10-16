Celebratory firing in Bihar critically injures dancer

Patna, October 16 Celebratory firing during a birthday party in Bihar's Rohtas district led to a woman dancer being critically injured

The victim, Babita Kumari, is admitted in a private hospital in Bikramganj and her condition is said to be critical.

The incident occurred at the birthday party in Kota village on Sunday night.

During the event, Babita was performing on stage when some unidentified persons fired near the stage and one of the bullets hit Babita.

She collapsed on the stage and other artists immediately rushed her to the hospital.

“A woman dancer was performing on the stage at the event. Some persons were involved in celebratory firing and one of the bullets hit her. The condition of the victim is critical. We are making efforts to identify the accused. Matter is under investigation,” said Mohammad Shahnawaz Akhtar, an officer from the Karakat police station.

An FIR has been registered for attempt to murder n.

