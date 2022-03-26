Center to resume printing of Modi's picture on vaccination certificates in five states, that recenlty went through elections

New Delhi: With the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, now the central government is planning to resume publication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in five states, that are Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

Modi's picture was removed from vaccination certificates in five states, on January 8 after election dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.

An official source said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his desire to resume the printing of Prime Minister's picture on the COVID vaccination certificates in these states on a top priority basis.

"Necessary changes will be made on the Co-Win platform to include the picture of the Prime Minister in the Kovid-19 certificates being given to the people in these five states," the source said.