Central Delhi roof collapse: 8-day-old boy succumbs to injuries

New Delhi, Dec 28 A day after a woman and her 3-year-old son were killed after the roof of their single-storey house in central Delhi collapsed, her 8-day-old child - one of a pair of twins - has also succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said on Wednesday.

"Junaid passed away last night," a senior police official said, adding that her other three children are fine now.

Police said that a call regarding the roof collapse of a house was received at 4.45 a.m. on Tuesday following which a police team rushed to the spot in Chandni Mahal area.

"There were six persons affected by the fall. Ruksara had come to her father's house with her 5 children. Ruksara and her 3-year-old son Alia were declared brought dead," the police official said.

"Her four children Abdul, 5, Subhan, 1, and twins Junaid (male) and Judera (female). were undergoing treatment in the hospital by the doctor," the official.

Twins, Junaid and Judera were born 8 days ago. Junaid was in critical condition after the incident.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the residential building, consisting of a ground floor, a first floor and a partly-constructed second floor, was constructed nearly 100 years ago.

