Central Delhi witnesses traffic jams following protests by AAP, BJP

New Delhi, Feb 2 Parts of Central Delhi on Friday witnessed traffic jams due to heavy police deployment and diversion in view of ongoing protest by AAP and BJP outside each other’s party offices.

While AAP is protesting outside the BJP headquarters over alleged rigging in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s mayoral elections, the BJP is protesting outside the AAP office against the alleged corruption by the Kejriwal government.

Central Delhi’s areas ITO and Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg witnessed heavy police deployment and diversion in view of ongoing protest.

A senior traffic cop said that necessary diversions have been made on Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg for smooth movement of traffic.

The official said that there is heavy traffic movement on GT Karnal road also.

“Police teams have been deputed to maintain the traffic flow and jams,” the traffic police official added.

