Central Detective Training Institute in Tripura to strengthen security in NE

Agartala, Dec 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) in Tripura to strengthen security in the northeastern region and neighbouring countries, and to establish high standards in policing.

The CDTI would be set up in Agartala at a cost of Rs 120 crore under the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Home Minister at a function at Kulai RF Village Ground in Dhalai District virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth Rs 668.39 crore. The CDTI is one of the 13 projects.

An official said that the main objective of this important initiative to set up the CDTI is to strengthen security in the eight northeastern states and neighbouring countries besides establishing high standards in policing in the region.

“During the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, a recommendation was made to establish an academic research centre in collaboration with educational institutions to study the unique security challenges of the northeastern region,” the official said.

He said that the Tripura government has allocated 9.57 acres of land in the Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district to set up the proposed CDTI. The digital survey of the allocated land in Jirania has already been completed.

According to the official, the MHA has already approved Rs 120 crore for the construction of infrastructure of the CDTI.

The CDTI in Agartala would train over 6,000 personnel annually from the northeastern states and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the official said, adding that the institute would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as advanced classrooms, simulation labs, IT data centres, and practical training areas, which would provide police personnel with modern skills.

He said that the proposed institute would provide high-level training and research facilities on internal and national security issues in the northeast region comprising eight states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

“The institute would also have a dedicated academic research centre, which, in collaboration with academic institutions, would study key security challenges such as counter-terrorism measures, border management, human trafficking, drug trafficking, illegal migration and arms smuggling.”

The official said that the CDTI being established in Agartala would not only enhance the capacity of police forces but also promote international cooperation to effectively address cross-border security challenges.

