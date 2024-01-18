Central govt offices to remain closed for half-day on Jan 22

New Delhi, Jan 18 All central government offices will remain closed for half-day on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Government of India Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued the order, which stated: "half day closing (till 2.30 p.m.) of Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments on 22nd January, 2024".

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be held on January 22 and celebrations will be held across India. "To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January, 2024," the official added.

"All Ministries and Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," the officials said.

The government official said that responding to overwhelming sentiment and demands of employees to participate in the celebrations associated with Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the Centre has declared half a day closing.

Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

National broadcaster Doordarshan has made elaborate arrangements for live telecast of the entire event, which will also be shown live on several private TV channels. Arrangements have also been made for screening of the Ayodhya ceremony live on large screens at public places in India and abroad, officials added.

