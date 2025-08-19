Central public sector enterprise HLL to represent India at FIGO 2025 in South Africa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 HLL Lifecare Limited, the country’s premier public sector healthcare enterprise under the Union Health Ministry, will represent India at the 25th FIGO World Congress of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, to be held in South Africa's Cape Town from October 5 to 9.

HLL will be the only government company to take part in the prestigious global platform, showcasing its innovations in women’s health and family planning at Booth No 23 in the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

The International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) Congress is one of the largest gatherings in women’s health, bringing together more than 8,000 delegates from over 130 countries.

This year’s theme, "Advancing Women’s Health: A Journey of Unity and Freedom", will highlight global challenges and solutions in women’s healthcare while providing space for collaboration between experts, policymakers, clinicians, and advocates.

For HLL, participation at FIGO is seen as a major recognition of India’s leadership in women’s health initiatives.

The company will spotlight its flagship innovations, including the Emily LNG Intrauterine Device (IUS)—a cost-effective contraceptive offering five years of protection while also treating heavy menstrual bleeding—and the Cool Cup Menstrual Cup, a reusable menstrual hygiene solution made from medical-grade silicone.

Alongside these, HLL will display a wider range of products such as emergency contraceptive pills, hormone-releasing IUDs, sterilisers, cup wash, sanitary napkins, and other contraceptive solutions, all designed to expand access to affordable healthcare.

HLL’s presence at FIGO 2025 underscores its mission of promoting healthcare equity and accessibility.

"Our participation is not just about showcasing products but about reinforcing India’s commitment to women’s health and contributing to global solutions," the company noted in a statement.

With a robust international footprint, HLL already exports family planning and healthcare products to more than 80 countries, partnering with leading global agencies including UNFPA and WHO, as well as Ministries of Health across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

