Central Railway mega block work: Shiv Sena urges Maha CM to declare holidays or allow WFH

Mumbai, May 30 Shiv Sena on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to either give holidays or allow Work From Home (WFH) to avoid any untoward incidents following the 63-hour mega block work announced by the Central Railway’s (CR).

Central Railway has announced to commence the work at midnight on May 30 to facilitate platform extension and widening projects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station.

As many as 930 trains will be cancelled between May 31 and June 2 which will affect lakhs of commuters.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Susiben Shah in a letter to the Chief Minister said that millions of commuters travel on Central Railway on a daily basis.

“There will be commotion across the railway network. To avoid any untoward incident during these delays, I appeal to the state government to issue a notification to allow WFH or give holidays to all private as well as public offices,” she said.

Shah said that due to disruptions there are chances of massive crowds during the rush hours.

“Mumbaikars will get huge relief if they are given WFH on Friday and Saturday. This will ensure public safety and infrastructural development simultaneously,” she said.

Meanwhile, NCP SP staged an agitation led by the Mumbai youth wing chief Amol Matale at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus demanding the withdrawal of the mega block to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

