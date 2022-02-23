Central Railway Recruitment 2022: CR announces recruitment of 20 vacancies for post of Junior Technical Assistant

Good news for those who want to work in Indian Railways. There are job opportunities in railways. The Central Railway Board has announced the recruitment of 20 vacancies for the post of Junior Technical Assistant. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The last date to apply for these posts is 14-03-2022.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate is 18 to 33 years for unreserved category, 18 to 36 years for OBC category and 18 to 38 years for SC / ST category.

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have a four-year degree in Civil Engineering or a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized university/institution or a combination of B.Sc in Civil Engineering for a period of three years.

Salary

Provision of salary for candidates ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their qualifications, experience and personality.

Application fee

Application fee for SC / ST / OBC / Women / Minority / EWS candidates is Rs.250 / -. The application fee for all other categories of candidates is Rs.500 / -.

Visit Central Railway's official website cr.indianrailways.gov.in. On the home page, select the vacancy based on the contract of the junior technical assistant. The notification also contains the application form. Read it in detail and fill the application form. In front of Islam School, DN Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT, Maharashtra - 400 001.