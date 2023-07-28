Central team takes stock of flood situation in Assam

Guwahati, July 28 To take stock of the flood situation in Assam, a high-level Inter-ministerial central team comprising seven top officers from different ministries of union government visited different flood-affected districts of the state in the last three days, officials said on Friday.

The team conducted an on-spot assessment of the damages occurred by the monsoon flood this year. A meeting was also held with the state government officers in Guwahati on Friday.

The team had been divided in two groups and visited the flood affected districts and sub-divisions of the State e.g. Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali and Nalbari.

The Central team discussed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of the state in the meeting.

The state government also urged the Central team to consider releasing of the required fund for repair and restoration works against the damages after submitting the final Flood Memorandum to the union government.

Meanwhile, the Central team suggested that the real time damages of the infrastructures due to flood should be submitted with geo-tagged photographs along with time stamps.

