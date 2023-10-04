Central teams to visit K’taka to assess drought situation

Bengaluru, Oct 4 Three Central teams will visit Karnataka on Thursday to assess the prevailing drought situation in the state.

Sources have confirmed that before commencing the assessment, the teams will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Scheduled to remain in the state until October 9, the teams will assess the drought situation in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Chitradurga, Haveri, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and Davanagere districts.

The state Congress government has declared drought in 195 taluks of the state.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated that the state has incurred a loss of Rs 30,432 crore due to the drought.

“There is crop loss in 39,039 lakh hectares of land. The horticulture crop is lost to the tune of Rs 2,655 crore,” he stated.

Minister for Agriculture Krishna

The state government has sought a Rs 6,000 crore package from the Centre.

