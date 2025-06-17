Central University of Himachal redefines education in mountains, says Vice-Chancellor

Dharamsala, June 17 Central University of Himachal Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Sat Parkash Bansal on Tuesday said they are poised to redefine value-driven higher education in the Himalayan region with an overall focus on the nation’s development.

“It is our constant endeavour to provide value-driven education and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development. CUHP is now poised to redefine higher education in the Himalayan region with a renewed sense of purpose and excellence,” Prof Bansal told IANS on Tuesday.

Elated over CUHP, which came into being in 2009, securing eighth position as per the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025, an improvement from 49th in the previous year, and emerging as the top-ranked university in the hill state, he said the ranking underscored the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and the holistic development of students.

“The IIRF ranking underscores our transformation into a hub of affordable excellence. With the number one position in Himachal Pradesh and top 10 national standing, the university is poised to redefine higher education in mountain regions,” he said.

“Stakeholders can expect accelerated growth in campus infrastructure, industry partnerships, and global visibility by the next year,” Prof Bansal said.

He believes the excellence will continue further with the support of students, research scholars, faculty members, and administrative staff.

Despite operating from a temporary campus, CUHP has secured the first position in teaching-learning resources and pedagogy, with a score of 220.5.

The university also ranked second in research performance, achieving a score of 199.9, marginally behind Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This ranking was based on indicators such as publication volume, H-index of 63, and the number of doctoral degrees awarded.

Additionally, CUHP is ranked fifth in terms of placement performance and student support, highlighting its success in preparing students for the workforce and supporting their career aspirations.

The university has achieved many milestones as it has been accredited A+ with CGPA by NAAC, provided graded autonomy by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the nodal centre of the consortium of north-zone for the implementation of the National Education Policy, restructured course curriculum incorporating disciplinary, inter-disciplinary, multi-disciplinary, skill-based, value-added and research-based courses, signed national and international pacts, more than 2,000 publications in journals with impact factor having 35,000 citations, etc.

