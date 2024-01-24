Centre agrees to transfer defence land for skywalk in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 24 The Centre on Wednesday approved transfer of 3,380 square yards of land to the Telangana government for construction of a skywalk in Hyderabad.

This has cleared hurdles for the skywalk which is expected to ease traffic congestion at Mehdipatnam, one of the busiest areas in the city.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has announced that the construction will be taken up soon.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the proposal to build a skyway for the safety of pedestrians has been pending due to the increased traffic congestion.

The Defence Ministry had not agreed to give their lands located in the Rythu Bazar area for years. Efforts made by the previous government for the transfer of 0.51 acre of defence land were futile. As a result, the work could not be started.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy focused on the measures to overcome traffic congestion in the city. During his Delhi visit on January 5, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and brought to the notice of pending transfer of defence land.

Singh responded positively after he was explained the need to transfer the defence lands to Telangana Government.

The CM made many changes in the design of the skyway in accordance with the suggestions from the Centre without disturbing the defence zone. The revised proposals were sent to the Centre recently and it approved the allotment of land required for the construction of the skyway.

A total of 3380 square yards of land will be handed over to the Telangana government. In lieu of transferred lands, the Centre will provide infrastructure worth Rs.15.15 crore to the defence.

The Defence Ministry has agreed to hand over the land within four weeks.

