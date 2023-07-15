Centre allots additional 1.44 lakh houses under PMAY-G to Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 : In response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal for more housing for rural residents, the state has been allotted an additional 1,44,220 houses for the financial year 2023–24 under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin' (PMAY-G) by the Centre.

Following this, the state's total quota of houses completed will reach 21,68,574.

On May 18, 2023, CM Yogi requested the Union Ministry of Rural Development to allot additional housing targets.

Showing a positive attitude towards this initiative of CM Yogi, the Ministry of Rural Development wrote a letter to the State Government's Rural Development Department informing them about the approval, said the state authorities.

In the letter, it is stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded an additional target in a letter he wrote in May 2023.

“It is informed that with the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry of Rural Development, additional targets of 1,44,220 houses from finalised Awaas+ lists have been allocated to your State for the financial year 2023-24,” the letter states.

It is also mentioned in the letter that in line with the scheme’s focus, the state is required to earmark at least 60% of the targets for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes subject to their availability in the housing database. It is also requested to finalise the District, Block, GP-wise and Category-wise targets in the State as per the User Manual on Housing issued by the Ministry.

The letter from the Ministry of Rural Development also requested, “to issue necessary instructions to all the Districts/Blocks/GPs within your State to fix targets on AwaasSoft as per the User Manual and expedite the sanctioning of these houses to ensure timely completion of houses.”

Apart from this, the state is also requested to sanction the houses to the eligible families within one month, i.e. by August 13, 2023.

The letter also states that the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the scheme till March 2024 to complete the remaining houses within the cumulative target of 2.95 crore houses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor