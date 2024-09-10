Centre appoints six senior advocates as ASGs for Supreme Court

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal for appointment of six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor Generals (ASG) in the Supreme Court.

Senior advocates S Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P. Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare) were appointed as ASGs for a period of three years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

The Centre appointed these senior advocates as ASGs to strengthen its legal team in the apex court.

Earlier in June this year, the ACC approved the re-appointment of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India for a period of three years.

Further, KM Nataraj, Vikramjit Banerjee, SV Raju, N Venkataraman, and Aishwarya Bhati were re-appointed as ASGs for the Supreme Court for three years.

