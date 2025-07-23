Centre approves 14,599 anganwadi cum creches under Palna Scheme

New Delhi, July 23 The government has approved 14,599 anganwadi cum creches under the Palna Scheme to provide day care facilities and protection to children, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Palna Scheme was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in April 2022.

"During the 15th Finance Cycle, that is, up to FY 2025-26, a total of 17,000 Aganwadi-cum-Creches (AWCCs) have been envisioned for establishment under the Palna Scheme," Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur told the Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question.

"Till date, a total of 14,599 AWCCs have been approved by the Ministry as per proposals received from various States/UTs," Thakur said.

Anganwadi centres are the world's largest childcare institutions dedicated to providing essential care and support to children, ensuring delivery of care facilities till the last mile.

The anganwadi cum creche ensures whole-day childcare support, ensuring their well-being in a safe and secure environment.

The initiative also aims to increase "women workforce participation" in the economy.

"The objective of the Palna Scheme is to provide quality crèche facility in a safe and secure environment for children (from ages 6 months to 6 years), nutritional support, health and cognitive development of children, growth monitoring and immunisation," Thakur said.

She noted that creche facilities under Palna are provided to all mothers, irrespective of their employment status.

The scheme also supports working women in cities, who were earlier getting support from joint families while they were at work, and are now in need of day care services which have to provide quality care and protection for the children.

"Lack of proper day-care services is often a deterrent for women to go out and work," the minister said, calling for "an urgent need for improved quality and reach of day care services/crèches for working women amongst all socioeconomic groups both in the organised and unorganised sectors".

The MoS said that the formalisation of care work supports the “decent work campaign” to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 8 – Decent work and economic growth.

"This will also enable more mothers, who will be free from unpaid child-care responsibilities, to take up gainful employment," Thakur said.

