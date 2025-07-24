Centre approves Aqua Line extension to Bodaki MMTH, project to be completed in 3 years

Noida, July 24 In a major boost for urban connectivity in the NCR region, the Central government has approved the extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line from Depot Station to the upcoming Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki. The project is slated to be completed in three years.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension was earlier cleared by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. With the Centre’s nod, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will now proceed with construction.

The proposed 2.6 km extension will include three stations -- the existing Depot Station, and two new stations at Junpat Village and Bodaki. The Bodaki MMTH is being developed as a major transit hub, integrating an interstate bus terminal (ISBT), railway station, and local bus stand -- aimed at strengthening multi-modal connectivity across the region.

The project will use standard gauge (1,435 mm) tracks and a 25 kV AC overhead traction system, supported by SCADA controls. A topographical survey has already been completed, and geotechnical investigations are underway.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 416.34 crore. It will be implemented by the NMRC through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structure.

The funding model includes 20 per cent contribution from the Central government (Rs 70.59 crore); 24 per cent from the UP government (Rs 91.08 crore); 60 per cent from domestic loans/NCR Planning Board (Rs 211.80 crore); PPP and land components (Rs 10.44 crore + land cost).

The revised DPR for the Aqua Line extension from Sector-51 (Noida) to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) was approved by the UP government on November 29 last year and later forwarded to the Centre. It was presented in the 94th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) and has received in-principle approval. It will now proceed to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for final clearance.

Another DPR -- for a new corridor between Sector-142 and Botanical Garden in Noida -- was approved by the state government on June 28, 2024, and sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on July 2. It was reviewed in the 90th NPG meeting and has also received an in-principle recommendation.

