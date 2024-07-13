Centre approves IIT Bombay's research proposal for sustainable maritime practices

New Delhi, July 13 The government on Saturday approved a research proposal by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) that will aim to create value from dredged sediments by converting them into aggregates suitable for various construction fields.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) approved the research proposal on 'Valorisation of Dredged Sediments' at an estimated cost of Rs 46,47,380 over three years towards the goal of sustainable maritime practices.

The innovative approach aims to transform dredged sediment, typically seen as waste, into a valuable resource, thus contributing to sustainable development and environmental conservation.

After detailed discussions, the Research Committee, recognising the study's potential benefits, recommended the proposal for further consideration. Following this recommendation, the proposal has been officially approved.

This research initiative signifies an important advancement in sustainable maritime practices.

Through the conversion of dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, it efficiently addresses environmental concerns and resource utilisation.

The Ports Ministry said it is dedicated to fostering research and innovation with leading academic institutions within the maritime sector.

