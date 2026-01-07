Centre approves Rs 1,078 crore for Gujarat road projects under CRIF

Gandhinagar, Jan 7 The Centre has approved Rs 1,078.13 crore from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for a series of major road development projects across Gujarat.

The allocation follows the high-level review meeting held in Gandhinagar on November 25, 2025, between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The funding will support 41 road works under the state government, covering a total length of 564.57 kilometres. The projects include widening, strengthening, resurfacing, and construction of structures aimed at boosting road quality, safety, and connectivity.

Officials said the renewed investment aligns with the Centre’s focus, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on building a robust national road network to enhance mobility and accelerate logistics efficiency under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Of the total allocation, Rs 636 crore has been earmarked for 11 widening works on state highways spanning 229.20 km across Patan, Kutch, Banaskantha, Kheda, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Valsad, Amreli, Jamnagar, and Vadodara.

Rs 408.33 crore will go towards 23 strengthening and resurfacing works over 335.37 km in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Tapi, Navsari, Devbhumi Dwarka, Surendranagar, Amreli, Surat, and Jamnagar.

An additional Rs 33.80 crore has been sanctioned for seven structural works in the districts of Tapi, Surat, and Dang.

State officials said the projects will significantly improve transportation efficiency, reduce travel time, and support industrial and agricultural supply chains, providing a major boost to Gujarat’s economic momentum.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor