Centre clarifies: Siddaramaiah was invited, asked to preside over Sigandur event

Bengaluru, July 14 Responding to objections raised by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his request to reschedule the inauguration of the Sigandur cable bridge project, allegedly being neglected by the Union Government, the Centre has clarified that the Chief Minister was invited to the event on June 11 and was also requested to preside over the programme.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, taking to social media platform X, on Monday, stated, "A major step towards boosting regional connectivity, the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for multiple key infrastructure projects is being held on Monday in Shivamogga, Karnataka."

"An official invitation was duly extended to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah Ji, on 11th July 2025, inviting him to preside over the programme. In light of any possible scheduling challenges, a subsequent letter was sent on 12th July, requesting his virtual presence," Union Minister Gadkari stated.

"The Central Government continues to uphold established protocols and has consistently appreciated the contributions and cooperation of the Government of Karnataka and the Chief Minister. It remains committed to cooperative federalism and close coordination with all states," the Union Minister emphasised.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari further attached letters sent to CM Siddaramaiah in this regard on his post on X.

The inauguration of the 2.12-kilometre-long Sigandur Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 473 crore, has run into controversy after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that protocol was not followed and announced that no local Ministers or MLAs from the state government would attend the event.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah stated that it was the Centre that had initiated the conflict.

The Chief Minister stated that he had written a letter to Union Minister Gadkari regarding the timing of the inauguration and had requested that the event be postponed as he had a prior engagement.

Responding to a question on Monday about the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Union Minister Gadkari over the phone and also written to him, requesting a change in schedule for the programme in Sagara taluk.

Although Union Minister Gadkari had agreed to reschedule the event, the programme was schedule for Monday under pressure from local BJP leaders, without informing him, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He said he would not be able to attend the event in Sagara taluk due to a prior engagement in Vijayapura district.

In protest against what he termed the BJP’s conduct, CM Siddaramaiah declared that no Ministers or local MLAs from the state government would participate in the inauguration. He reiterated that protocol was not followed and held the Union government responsible for the clash.

