Centre clears appointment of 2 judges in Bombay HC

New Delhi, July 4 The Centre on Friday cleared the appointment of two additional judges to the Bombay High Court following the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Gautam Ashwin Ankhad and (ii) Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar, to be Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court for a period of two years, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In September last year, the apex court Collegium, headed by then CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, recommended for elevation of advocates Ankhad and Nerlikar to the Bench of the Bombay High Court.

In a statement, the SC Collegium said that advocate Ankhad has expertise in commercial, contract and arbitration cases.

"The candidate’s average net professional income of Rs 226.55 lakhs for the last five years is indicative of the fact that he has a substantial practice. He has 56 reported judgments delivered in cases in which he appeared/argued," added the statement.

Advocate Nerlikar, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, has an experience of more than two decades in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour and service cases.

"He has represented the Government of Maharashtra at the Aurangabad Bench in the capacity of Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor from 2013 to 2023 and has been representing as an Additional Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor since November 2023," the SC Collegium had noted.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment should be initiated by the Chief Justice. The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible, but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The Union Minister of Law & Justice would consider the recommendations in the light of such other reports as may be available to the government in respect of the names under consideration. The complete material would then be forwarded to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for his advice. The CJI would, in consultation with the two seniormost Judges of the Supreme Court, form his opinion in regard to a person to be recommended for appointment to the High Court.

After their consultations, the Chief Justice of India will, in the course of 4 weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law & Justice. Further, as per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice, and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister. He will also announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the Gazette of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor