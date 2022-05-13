Centre clears appointment of 9 advocates as Delhi HC judges

New Delhi, May 13 The Centre has cleared the appointment of nine advocates as judges to the Delhi High Court.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said: "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as judges of Delhi High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them."

The advocates elevated as judges are Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana recommended seven advocates, as judges to the Delhi High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Delhi High Court: Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee," said a statement uploaded on the top court's website.

