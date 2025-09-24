Centre clears appointment of permanent judges in Madras, Tripura HCs

New Delhi, Sep 24 The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of permanent judges to Madras and Tripura High Courts, following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) N. Senthilkumar and (ii) G. Arul Murugan, Additional Judges of the Madras High Court to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In another notification, the Centre said that President Droupadi Murmu cleared the appointment of Justice Biswajit Palit as a permanent judge in the Tripura High Court.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, had approved the proposal for the appointment of two Additional Judges - Justices N. Senthilkumar and G. Arul Murugan - as Judges of the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 15, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Biswajit Palit, Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Tripura," said another statement released by the apex court Collegium.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

Additional judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC Judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an Additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent judge is available.

Last week, President Murmu appointed Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

