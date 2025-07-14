Centre clears appointments of five new HC Chief Justices

New Delhi, July 14 The Centre on Monday cleared the appointments of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gauhati, Patna, and Jharkhand, following the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President was pleased to appoint Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sachdeva was functioning as Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court after Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait retired on May 23. Also, Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Further, the Centre cleared the appointment of Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Patna High Court as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

As per the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the President appointed Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, currently serving in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, following the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai forwarded the above recommendations regarding the appointment of Chief Justices to the Centre in May this year.

In distinct notifications, the Centre announced that Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao has been made the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, and the Tripura High Court Chief Justice, Aparesh Kumar Singh, has been transferred to the Telangana High Court.

Acting on the recommendations made by the apex court Collegium, the Union government also notified the transfer of Chief Justice of Madras High Court, K.R. Shriram to the Rajasthan High Court, while Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice, Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will now be the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor