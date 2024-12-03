Centre clears elevation of Delhi HC CJ Manmohan to apex court

New Delhi, Dec 3 Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Justice Manmohan to the apex court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a SC judge.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Delhi Chief Justice Manmohan for elevation as a judge of the apex court.

"While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi," said a statement released by SC Collegium.

Justice Manmohan was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in March 2008 and has been functioning as its Chief Justice since September 29. Justice Manmohan stands at serial number 2 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges and he is the senior-most Judge in the Delhi High Court.

Before elevation to the Bench, he primarily practised in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation. He also served as Senior Panel Advocate for the Union government in the Delhi High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th November 2024 deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. [T]he Supreme Court Collegium has unanimously recommended that Mr Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the SC Collegium said.

Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan received his B.A. (Hons.) in History from the Hindu College of the University of Delhi and attended Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

