Centre clears transfer of 5 HC judges

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Centre has issued notifications regarding the transfer of five judges to different High Courts, pursuant to the recommendations made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium.

The President has transferred Justices Shekhar B. Saraf and Bibek Chaudhuri of the Calcutta High Court to Allahabad and Patna High Court, respectively.

Another notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday said that Justices M. Sudheer Kumar and C. Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court have been transferred to Madras and Karnataka High Court, respectively.

The President also ordered the transfer of Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court.

