Centre committed to welfare of tribals: Kumaraswamy on birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Mysuru, (Karnataka) Nov 15 The Centre is committed to the welfare and development of tribal communities, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Mysuru, he highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced welfare programmes worth Rs 6,650 crore to support tribal communities.

Kumaraswamy was addressing a gathering at the Tribal Research Institute in Mysuru, where he participated in the event celebrating Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The announced programmes aim to provide comprehensive support to tribal communities by addressing basic needs such as education, housing, and healthcare, he said.

Kumaraswamy urged the tribal communities to make the most of these initiatives, emphasising that these schemes are intended to bring about holistic development in their lives.

“Under the vision of integrating tribal communities into the mainstream, the Prime Minister has announced extensive initiatives. Even hamlets with as few as 100 residents will now have direct road connectivity. These programmes also ensure electricity and telecommunication access to all tribal villages,” said Kumaraswamy.

He added, “Programmes such as mobile medical centres, nutritional aid for women and children, and the establishment of Anganwadi centres are being implemented. Additionally, Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being set up in large numbers to provide quality education for tribal children. The Prime Minister has decided to expand these initiatives further.”

Kumaraswamy urged government officials to effectively deliver the Central Government’s schemes to tribal communities living in and near forests.

He instructed them to visit tribal hamlets at least once a week or fortnight to ensure better outreach.

“Officials must engage with the people, understand their issues, and deliver the benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes effectively,” Kumaraswamy stated.

Drawing from his own experience as a former Chief Minister, he added, “I have visited tribal hamlets, stayed in their homes, and witnessed their challenges firsthand. This is why I am emphasising the need for officials to connect with the tribal people.”

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, MLA Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, and senior officials from the Central and State Governments were also present at the event.

