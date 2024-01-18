Centre Declares Half-Day Holiday for Government Offices on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday informed that all central govt offices to be closed for half day on January 22 in view of 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

The Union Minister announced that the decision to implement a half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been made in consideration of the "overwhelming public sentiments. This move aligns with the extensive preparations underway for the highly anticipated inauguration and consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple scheduled for January 22.





As a crucial component of the pre-'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony involving Vedic rituals and meticulous preparations, the idol of Ram Lalla was ceremoniously paraded around the temple situated at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Subsequently, a special puja was conducted within the sanctum sanctorum, and utilizing a crane, the revered Ram Lalla idol was gently brought inside. The final placement of the Ram Lalla idol within the sacred 'Garbha Griha' of the temple took place on Thursday. The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.