Centre declares Jammu-Kashmir-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as 'unlawful

The Union Home Ministry on 31 December declared the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).The decision comes as a result of the organization's involvement in prohibited activities aimed at the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from India and the establishment of Islamic rule.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat has long been under scrutiny for its alleged role in spreading anti-India propaganda and promoting activities that fuel secessionism in the sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir. The outfit has been accused of engaging in terror-related activities to achieve its objectives.Taking to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.The pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda