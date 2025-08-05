Centre denies reports on potential negative impact of 20 pc ethanol blending in petrol

New Delhi, Aug 5 The government has refuted media reports which raised concerns about the potential negative impact of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) in petrol, particularly with regard to older vehicles and customer experience.

“These concerns, however, are largely unfounded and not supported by scientific evidence or expert analysis,” the Petroleum Ministry said in a statement, adding that the narrative that ethanol blending in petrol is harming vehicles or causing undue hardship to consumers is “not based on real facts and lacks technical foundation”.

International studies on the effect of using Ethanol-Petrol Blends on Mechanical, Energy and Environmental Performance of Vehicles through testing of carbureted and fuel-injected vehicles every 10,000 km during their first 100,000 km showed statistically no significant differences in power and torque generated and fuel consumption.

“Material compatibility and drivability tests by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and Indian Oil Corporation (R&D) have confirmed that legacy vehicles also showed no significant variations, performance issues or abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20. Moreover, E20 fuel passed hot and cold startability tests without any engine damage,” the ministry said in an X post.

On fuel efficiency, the ministry said that ethanol, being lower in energy density than petrol, results in a marginal decrease in mileage, estimated at 1–2 per cent for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, and around 3–6 per cent in others.

“This marginal drop in efficiency can be further minimised through improved engine tuning and use of E20-compatible materials, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted. In fact, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that E20-compliant vehicles with upgraded components began rolling out from April 2023. Thus, the allegation that E20 leads to drastic drop in fuel efficiency is factually incorrect,” the ministry highlighted.

Safety standards for E20, including corrosion inhibitors and compatible fuel system materials, are well established through BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards. Replacement of some rubber parts/ gaskets could be advised in certain older vehicles after prolonged use of say 20,000 to 30,000 kms.

This replacement is inexpensive and easily done during regular servicing of the vehicle, said the ministry.

Ethanol has a higher octane number than Petrol (108.5 vs. 84.4) which implies that ethanol-petrol blends have a higher octane number than traditional petrol.

Therefore, the use of ethanol becomes a partial alternative for providing high-octane fuels (95), required for modern high compression ratio engines providing a better ride quality, the ministry added.

“E20 blending significantly strengthens India’s energy security by reducing dependence on crude oil imports. In fact, since 2014-15 India has already saved more than Rs. 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange through petrol substitution. Ethanol blending supports the rural economy, with expeditious payment of over Rs. 1.20 lakh crore to farmers, thereby creating income and employment opportunities in the agricultural and biofuel sectors,” the ministry further stated.

