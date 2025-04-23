Centre determined to take strong against Pahalgam terror attack: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, April 23 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday that the Union government is determined to take strong action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

“PM Modi has already implemented strict measures across the country, including in the Valley, to curb terrorism. As a result, there have been no major terror activities in the country since 2019. The Central government has taken the Pahalgam terrorist attack very seriously and is determined to take strong action against it,” said the Union Minister while addressing a press conference.

He said that terrorist activities are being carried out to disrupt the peace and damage the tourism sector in J&K.

“J&K is the crown of India. Under PM Modi, the central government has developed it into a major tourism hub. The region, believed to be even more beautiful than Switzerland, has seen a surge in tourist visits,” he claimed.

He further claimed that over the past five to six years, tourism in J&K has seen unprecedented growth, adding that the region has become a major source of income for the local population.

“Elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies have all been conducted peacefully. Central government development initiatives have also drawn the ire of terrorists. That is why we have seen these killings,” he said.

Joshi also announced that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas visiting Kashmir in light of the recent terrorist attack.

The minister said he has been in constant touch with the J&K L-G and concerned officials since Tuesday night to coordinate the safe return of Kannadigas to their respective hometowns.

“Arrangements have been made to safely bring back all Kannadigas. A special flight service has been organised. Currently, flights are being arranged to fly tourists to Mumbai and Delhi. Within the next two days, all tourists will be safely returned to their homes,” he said.

He also confirmed that three individuals from Karnataka were killed and two others were injured in the attack.

“Arrangements are being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased, the injured, their families, and other tourists back to their hometowns,” he said.

He added that additional flight services have been arranged to facilitate this process.

Many people from Karnataka were at the Pahalgam tourist spot and have expressed their desire to return to the state. In response, a special flight service has been deployed to bring them back.

As the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Joshi said he has issued strict instructions to airlines to ensure ticket prices are not inflated during this emergency.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda said: “What has happened in Pahalgam, in Kashmir, yesterday, has greatly disturbed me. My condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their dear ones.”

