Centre directs IndiGo to end aircraft lease pact with Turkish Airlines

New Delhi, May 30 In a stern message to Turkey for supporting Pakistan, which openly harbours terrorists, the government on Friday directed low-cost airline IndiGo to end its aircraft lease agreement with Turkish Airlines within three months.

IndiGo, which leased and operates two Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines, had a permit until May 31 and had sought an extension from the Civil Aviation Ministry for six months.

The ministry has now refused to allow this, according to multiple reports.

A statement from the ministry, however, said that "to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption", IndiGo has been granted a three-month extension till August 31.

The ministry also made it clear that this will not be extended further.

"Indigo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to 31.08.2025 for these damp-leased aircraft, based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations," it said.

IndiGo also has a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

On May 15, the Centre revoked the security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi Aviation.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had said: "Turkey had openly supported Pakistan. In view of the current situation, this has become an issue of national security. Keeping security in mind, Celebi has been banned in the country".

During and after the end of the initial phase of Operation Sindoor, Turkey expressed solidarity with Pakistan. Turkish drones were also extensively used by Pakistan in its counter-attack after India struck key terror bases in the neighbouring country.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers last week said that the airline is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks governing its operations with aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, adding that the decision to renew these leases lies with the Indian government.

"It is important to recognise that the operation to Istanbul is taking place in the context of the Air Service Agreement (ASA) between India and Turkey. IndiGo is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks and regulations which are there. We have thousands of Indian customers booked mostly beyond Istanbul," Elbers said during a media interaction on the airline's fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024-25.

"The decision to renew these leases lies with the Indian government," Elbers noted.

