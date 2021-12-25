Centre distributes clothes to underprivileged sections in Delhi under 'Sanchay' initiative

Wearable clothes weighing 1500 kgs were despatched under initiative "Sanchay" from North Block for distribution to underprivileged sections of society in Delhi and NCR.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday flagged off a truck containing wearable clothes and similar materials.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the material will be distributed to the needy in AIIMS, ISTM areas and the rest will be handed over to an NGO, Goonj, working for the underprivileged in Delhi and NCR areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "The Department of Personnel and Training launched the initiative "Sanchay" in association with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture to commemorate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to collect the material from government employees working in various ministries and departments located at North Block and nearby buildings."

The Minister informed that the initiative held from November 29 to December 10, 2021, received tremendous response and 1500 Kgs of clothes and similar material collected.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the "Sewa" mission of DoPT should continue and asked the officials to undertake the next Sanchay programme of unused mobile handsets and after reprocessing distribute the same to the poor households to enable their children to access online learning, according to the statement.

The Minister said, "Taking a cue from DoPT, other ministries will also join in the social service work."

Dr Jitendra Singh distributed souvenirs to 22 volunteers, who helped in the collection of wearable garments and other materials on the occasion.

