Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction

New Delhi, March 18 The Central government has set up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to rule on the legality of its ban on the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction.

The tribunal, which will decide whether the organisation should be deemed an unlawful association, will be chaired by Delhi High Court judge, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

The Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction (MCJK-B) had been declared as an unlawful association, vide notification number S.O. 934(E) dated February 28, 2024, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (ii), a Home Ministry notification said.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) as an unlawful association," it added.

