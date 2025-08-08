Centre extends PM E-Drive scheme by 2 years for e-buses, trucks, ambulances

New Delhi, Aug 8 The Central government has extended the PM E-Drive scheme for electric buses, ambulances, and trucks by two years to March 2028.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, the scheme will now lapse in March 2028 instead of March 2026.

Fund allocation for the scheme has been maintained at Rs 10,900 crore, and no additional allocation will be made under the scheme, according to the notification.

As per the notification, incentives for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers will end by March 2026.

The PM E-Drive scheme supports decarbonization with up to Rs 9.6 lakh incentives for switching to electric trucks, targeting approximately 5,600 e-trucks nationwide.

Last month, the government launched a groundbreaking scheme to provide financial incentives for electric trucks (e-trucks) under the PM E-Drive initiative, with the maximum incentive set at Rs 9.6 lakh per vehicle. This marks the first time the government is extending direct support for electric trucks, aiming to accelerate the country’s transition to clean, efficient and sustainable freight mobility.

The scheme is expected to support the deployment of approximately 5,600 e-trucks across the country.

According to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, diesel trucks, though constituting only 3 per cent of the total vehicle population, contribute to 42 per cent of transport-related greenhouse gas emissions and significantly worsen air pollution.

Under the scheme, demand incentives will be extended to N2 and N3 category electric trucks, as defined under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). The N2 category includes trucks with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) above 3.5 tonnes and up to 12 tonnes. The N3 category covers trucks with a GVW exceeding 12 tonnes and up to 55 tonnes. In the case of articulated vehicles, incentives will apply only to the puller tractor of the N3 category.

These incentives will be offered as an upfront reduction in the purchase price and reimbursed to OEMs via the PM E-Drive portal on a first-come, first-served basis.

