Centre fast-tracks infra projects worth Rs 36,296 crore in Gujarat and Rajasthan

New Delhi, July 7 The Centre has fast-tracked big-ticket infrastructure projects worth over Rs 36,296 crore in Gujarat and Rajasthan, following a high-level meeting convened last week, with a focus on resolving bottlenecks through the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) mechanism, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

A total of 22 issues related to 18 critical projects were taken up at the meeting. Among the major initiatives discussed was the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for the evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat, with a projected investment of Rs 14,147 crore. The scheme aims to facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid by developing high-capacity transmission infrastructure, including substations and transmission lines, the statement explained.

In Rajasthan, the scheme targets solar zones in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, while in Gujarat, the focus areas include Surendranagar, Patan, and Kutch. These projects are crucial for evacuating solar power from renewable energy-rich regions and delivering it reliably to consumption centres across India. The meeting focused on addressing key challenges such as right-of-way (RoW) and land acquisition to accelerate progress.

The meeting also reviewed the 5G/4G network expansion project of Reliance Jio, recognised as a project of national importance. The initiative seeks to extend 5G mobile services to uncovered and remote areas, while also strengthening existing 4G infrastructure. Discussions were held with the State Government to expedite the resolution of pending forest-related issues. Once completed, the project will significantly improve digital connectivity, especially in remote and strategically important regions, the statement said.

Principal Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Praveen Mahto, who chaired the meeting, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the institutional framework for project monitoring. He directed the concerned authorities to adopt a proactive approach to resolving pending issues.

Mahto also underlined the importance of private project proponents actively leveraging the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) platform (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/) to accelerate implementation. He emphasised that effective coordination among Central Ministries, State Governments, and private stakeholders is essential for the timely and efficient resolution of project-related concerns.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Central Ministries, State Governments, and key project proponents, reflecting a strong commitment to collaborative infrastructure development, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor